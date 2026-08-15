Jacob Webb News: Secures another save Friday
Webb worked around a hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out one.
After 6.2 sparkling innings from starter Clay Holmes, Webb followed Ryan Rolison and Ryan Zeferjahn in shutting the door on St. Louis. Webb now has nine saves this season to go along with a strong 2.33 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across 54 innings. He appears to be Chicago's closer of choice at the moment, and he's pitched well enough that he could hold onto the role even after Daniel Palencia (elbow) returns from the injured list in the near future.
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