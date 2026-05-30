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Jacob Wilson Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Wilson (shoulder) has been ramping up his baseball activities and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson continues to progress in his recovery from a left shoulder injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list in mid-May. Once he's cleared for a rehab assignment, the Athletics will have a better sense of when Wilson will return to the majors. Prior to his IL stint, the 24-year-old shortstop was slashing .292/.311/.398 with two steals, three home runs and 19 RBI in 168 plate appearances.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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