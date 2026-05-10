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Jacob Wilson Injury: Exits with apparent shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Wilson was removed from Sunday's game at Baltimore due to an apparent left shoulder injury, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Wilson sustained the injury in the bottom of the fifth inning on a dive to his left, and he was unable to finish the frame. The 24-year-old went 1-for-2 with a single prior to exiting the contest. Wilson should be considered day-to-day until the Athletics update his status.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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