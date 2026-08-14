Jacob Wilson Injury: Lifted after HBP

Wilson was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson initially remained in the game after taking a 95-mph sinker off his hand in the first inning, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter when his spot in the order came up again in the second. He was diagnosed with a contusion after the game, per Gallegos, which suggests Wilson avoided suffering a fracture, though Alika Williams could still be in line to start at shortstop if the A's opt to give Wilson a day off to recover.