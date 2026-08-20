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Jacob Wilson Injury: Likely out for remainder of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Wilson (shoulder) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson is missing a fourth consecutive start for the Athletics on Thursday as he dealt with nagging soreness in his left shoulder. The shortstop suffered a dislocated left shoulder earlier this season, and he is headed back to Sacramento to be examined by a doctor before the next steps are determined. Even if Wilson doesn't ultimately require surery, it sounds like he will be shut down for the rest of the campaign. Wilson was limited to only 80 games this season, slashing a disappointing .266/.298.388 with seven home runs. With Wilson sidelined, the Athletics could use a combination of Darrel Hernaiz and Alika Williams at shortstop for the time being. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (testicle) will also be an option at the position when he returns.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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