Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Wilson (hand) is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Rangers on Saturday.

Wilson was removed from Friday's game against Texas after he was hit by a pitch to his left hand in the first inning. He'll be on the bench for the beginning of Saturday's contest, with Alika Williams starting at shortstop and batting ninth.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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