Jacob Wilson Injury: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Wilson (shoulder) is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the Royals on Tuesday.
Wilson was scrapped from Monday's lineup due to shoulder soreness, and the 24-year-old shortstop will be out of the A's starting nine for a second consecutive day. Darell Hernaiz will get the nod at shortstop Tuesday and bat ninth.
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