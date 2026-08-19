Jacob Wilson Injury: On bench for third consecutive game
Wilson (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Wilson will head to the bench for a third straight game while he continues to manage a sore left shoulder. Donovan Walton will draw the start at shortstop in place of Wilson, who is being viewed as day-to-day.
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