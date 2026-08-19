Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson Injury: On bench for third consecutive game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Wilson (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Wilson will head to the bench for a third straight game while he continues to manage a sore left shoulder. Donovan Walton will draw the start at shortstop in place of Wilson, who is being viewed as day-to-day.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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