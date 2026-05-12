Jacob Wilson Injury: Out with shoulder subluxation

The Athletics placed Wilson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left shoulder subluxation.

Wilson injured the shoulder while diving for a ball during Sunday's game against the Orioles. A subluxation is a partial dislocation, so Wilson's absence could be an extended one. Per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, Wilson will go through exercises to strengthen and stabilize the shoulder before he's cleared for baseball activities. Darell Hernaiz should see the lion's share of playing time at shortstop for the A's while Wilson is out.