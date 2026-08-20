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Jacob Wilson Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Wilson (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Royals.

It's the fourth straight absence for Wilson, who is battling nagging left shoulder soreness. Darell Hernaiz will fill in at shortstop as the Athletics try to avoid being swept.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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