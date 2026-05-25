Jacob Wilson Injury: Resumes baseball activities
Wilson (shoulder) has begun a hitting progression and also resumed playing catch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
He will also begin fielding grounders this week. It's a big step forward for Wilson as he works his way back from a left shoulder subluxation, but there remains no timetable for his return to the active roster. With Wilson sidelined, Darell Hernaiz has been holding down shortstop for the Athletics.
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