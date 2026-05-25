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Jacob Wilson Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Wilson (shoulder) has begun a hitting progression and also resumed playing catch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He will also begin fielding grounders this week. It's a big step forward for Wilson as he works his way back from a left shoulder subluxation, but there remains no timetable for his return to the active roster. With Wilson sidelined, Darell Hernaiz has been holding down shortstop for the Athletics.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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