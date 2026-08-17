Jacob Wilson Injury: Scratched with shoulder soreness
Wilson was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Royals due to shoulder soreness.
Wilson was cleared to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to swelling in his left pinkie finger. The 24-year-old is now working through a shoulder issue, prompting the Athletics to replace Wilson with Alika Williams at shortstop while moving Henry Bolte to the second spot in the lineup.
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