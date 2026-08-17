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Jacob Wilson Injury: Scratched with shoulder soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Wilson was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Royals due to shoulder soreness.

Wilson was cleared to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to swelling in his left pinkie finger. The 24-year-old is now working through a shoulder issue, prompting the Athletics to replace Wilson with Alika Williams at shortstop while moving Henry Bolte to the second spot in the lineup.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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