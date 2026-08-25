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Jacob Wilson Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Athletics transferred Wilson (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was already ruled out for the season after being placed on the 10-day IL last week due to lingering soreness stemming from a separated shoulder, so this is just a procedural move to free up a roster spot for waiver-claim Chris Roycroft. Wilson finished the season with an underwhelming .266/.298/.388 slash line, seven homers, four steals, 37 RBI and 37 runs in 80 games.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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