Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson Injury: Suffers shoulder sprain Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 1:40pm

Wilson was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain after exiting Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson went 1-for-2 with a base hit before leaving the game midway through the fifth inning, when he hurt his shoulder while diving at a Gunnar Henderson grounder that fell in for an infield single. The Athletics are set to send Wilson in for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his shoulder sprain, clouding the shortstop's status ahead of the team's six-game week. Darell Hernaiz replaced Wilson at shortstop during Sunday's game and could be in line for an everyday role in the middle infield if Wilson requires a stint on the injured list.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Wilson See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago