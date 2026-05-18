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Jacob Wilson Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Wilson (shoulder) remains in the strengthening and stabilization portion of his rehab, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Wilson suffered a left shoulder subluxation a little over a week ago and is still in the early stages of the rehab process. Once the Athletics are satisfied with the strengthening work Wilson has done on his shoulder, he will be cleared to resume baseball activities. There is no timetable for Wilson's return to the active roster. With Wilson sidelined, Darell Hernaiz has been filling in at shortstop.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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