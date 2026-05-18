Jacob Wilson Injury: Yet to resume baseball activities
Wilson (shoulder) remains in the strengthening and stabilization portion of his rehab, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Wilson suffered a left shoulder subluxation a little over a week ago and is still in the early stages of the rehab process. Once the Athletics are satisfied with the strengthening work Wilson has done on his shoulder, he will be cleared to resume baseball activities. There is no timetable for Wilson's return to the active roster. With Wilson sidelined, Darell Hernaiz has been filling in at shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Wilson See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 910 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 711 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Wilson See More