Jacob Wilson News: Back in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Wilson (forearm) will start at shortstop and bat second in Thursday's game against the Angels.

After getting plunked on the left forearm in Tuesday's 7-5 loss, Wilson sustained nothing more than a bruise, but the Athletics still elected to keep him out of the lineup for Wednesday's 10-5 loss. The rookie infielder looks like he'll be ready to go following a day of rest and will slot back to his usual spot in the two hole. Wilson enters Thursday's contest with a .341 batting average, good for third in the majors among qualified hitters.

