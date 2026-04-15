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Jacob Wilson News: Blasts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Wilson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Wilson's seventh-inning homer was his first of the year, and it was a crucial one. He gave the Athletics their last runs of the game, which would ultimately be needed when the Rangers got three runs back in the eighth. The shortstop is off to a somewhat modest start to the season, hitting .254 with a .602 OPS, seven RBI, six runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases over 17 contests. He had 13 long balls over 125 games and hit .311 with a .799 OPS in 2025, though power won't be his calling card.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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