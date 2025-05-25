Jacob Wilson News: Clubs sixth homer

Wilson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

Wilson reached base four times during the victory and belted a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The performance marked his second consecutive three-hit game and his fifth game in May with at least three hits. In 215 plate appearances this season, Wilson is slashing .350/.393/.495 with 12 walks and 11 strikeouts.