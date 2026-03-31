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Jacob Wilson News: Drives in a pair of runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:09pm

Wilson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

Wilson's ground rule double in the second inning brought Andy Ibanez and Lawrence Butler home to give the Athletics a 3-1 lead. Wilson has logged two hits in two of his last three outings, though he's gone 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in his other three appearances of the regular season. He's looking to build off a strong 2025 campaign in which he slashed .311/.355/.444 with five steals (on seven attempts), 13 home runs and 63 RBI across 523 plate appearances.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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