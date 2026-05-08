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Jacob Wilson News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Wilson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 12-1 win over the Phillies.

Wilson joined Thursday's offensive outburst, turning on an Andrew Painter sinker and launching it over the left-field fence for a two-run homer to extend the Athletics' lead in the third inning. It marked the third long ball of the season for the contact-oriented shortstop, who remains in the midst of a hot streak. Wilson currently holds an 11-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .349/.383/.488 with four extra-base hits, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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