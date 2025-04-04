Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Wilson News: Hitting streak up to eight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Wilson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run while collecting two more RBI and scoring another run in Friday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

Wilson's solo shot in the fourth inning officially brought his hitting streak to eight games, and a two-RBI single in the 11th gave him his second consecutive multi-hit effort while also securing the win for the A's. The 23-year-old is now slashing .379/.379/.621 on the year and currently boasts one of the hottest bats in baseball.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
