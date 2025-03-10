Jacob Wilson News: Looks set for starting job

Wilson is hitting just .194 (6-for-31) with two home runs in 10 game this spring, but still appears set as the A's starting shortstop, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2023, Wilson has only needed around 25 games at each of the three highest levels of the minors en route to his big-league debut just after the All-Star break. He quickly suffered a hamstring strain that kept him out until late-August and played just 28 games. Still, he showed enough in the majors that the A's are set to give him everyday duty at shortstop. He has a strong eye at the plate (9.7% K% and 8.0% BB%) that should result in a good batting average despite meager power.