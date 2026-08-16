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Jacob Wilson News: Making return to starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:34pm

Wilson (finger) will start at shortstop and bat third in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Wilson will make a quick return to the lineup after he dealt with some swelling and stiffness in his left pinky finger following a hit by pitch Friday. The young shortstop has had a couple minor injury scares thus far in August, as he also missed a start a couple weeks ago due to patellar tendinitis, and he's batting just .212 (7-for-33) on the month.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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