Jacob Wilson News: Making return to starting nine

Wilson (finger) will start at shortstop and bat third in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Wilson will make a quick return to the lineup after he dealt with some swelling and stiffness in his left pinky finger following a hit by pitch Friday. The young shortstop has had a couple minor injury scares thus far in August, as he also missed a start a couple weeks ago due to patellar tendinitis, and he's batting just .212 (7-for-33) on the month.