Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson News: Moves up to six spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Wilson is starting at shortstop and batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Wilson has batted ninth in five of seven games for the Athletics this season, but this is now the second time he's been up in the six spot. The 23-year-old is 6-for-20 with one home run and two RBI in his first six contests this season and would receive a minor boost in fantasy if he starts hitting higher in the batting order regularly.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
