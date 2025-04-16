Jacob Wilson News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Wilson is not in the Athletics' starting lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Wilson has started the 2025 season strongly, slashing .333/.333/.485 with 11 runs scored, two home runs and eight RBI in 66 plate appearances while starting in every single game. It appears he's getting the day off Wednesday, with Max Muncy shifting to shortstop and Luis Urias getting the start at second base against White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon.