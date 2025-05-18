Jacob Wilson News: Picks up third steal
Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Giants.
Wilson had a two-homer game Tuesday versus the Dodgers, but he followed that up with an 0-for-14 slump over the next four games. He shook off that dry spell with a multi-hit effort Sunday, and he also picked up his third steal of the season, though the 23-year-old continues to be more a contact hitter than a speedster. He's up to a .337/.369/.478 slash line with five home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and 10 doubles across 45 contests in 2025.
