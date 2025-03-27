Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Wilson

Jacob Wilson News: Singles in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 2:33pm

Wilson went 1-for-3 in Thursday's loss to the Mariners. He started at shortstop and hit ninth in the batting order.

Wilson won the starting shortstop job this spring and should be in the lineup nearly every day. The No. 6 overall pick in 2023 has a strong eye at the plate (9.7 percent strikeout rate and 8.0 percent walk rate in his first taste of the majors last year), and that should result in a good batting average despite meager power.

Sacramento Athletics
