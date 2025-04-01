Jacob Wilson News: Slugs first career homer

Wilson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Cubs in a loss Monday.

Wilson put the Athletics on the board in the third inning with a solo shot to left field. He added another RBI on a groundout in the fourth in what was then a 5-3 game, but Chicago went on to score the final 13 runs to turn the contest into a rout. Wilson isn't known for his power, and Monday's long ball was the first of his major-league career after he failed to go deep over 103 plate appearances as a rookie last season.