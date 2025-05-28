Jacob Wilson News: Stays hot Wednesday

Wilson went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.

Wilson opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-out, two-strike double before launching his seventh homer of the year off Lance McCullers in the fifth. The 23-year-old Wilson has been on fire of late, going 15-for-33 (.455) in his last nine games. He's now slashing .353/.396/.512 with 30 RBI, 30 runs scored and four stolen bases across 223 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.