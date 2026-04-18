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Jacob Wilson News: Swats second homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Wilson went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

After going homer-less in the first 17 games of the season, Wilson has now gone deep in two of the last four contests after he took an Erick Fedde cutter over the wall in the second inning. Wilson hit just .196 across the first 12 games this season but is 12-for-25 (.480) over his last eight games. He has six multi-hit games in that span and is now slashing .256/.264/.360 with two homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:11 BB:K across 87 trips to the plate.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
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