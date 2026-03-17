Jacob Wilson headshot

Jacob Wilson News: Tallies RBI in spring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Wilson went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's Cactus League win over the Angels.

Wilson produced early in Monday's contest, driving an opposite-field single to score Brent Rooker and extend the Athletics' lead in the first inning. It's been a forgettable spring for the young shortstop, as he's slashing .229/.282/.343 in 14 appearances, though the sample size is too small to raise significant concern. Coming off a stellar rookie campaign in which he hit .311/.355/.444 with 26 doubles, 13 homers, 63 RBI and 62 runs scored across 125 games, Wilson may see some natural regression in 2026 but should still be considered one of the best contact hitters in the game.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Wilson See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
What is Stashing? A Guide to Prospect and Injury Stashing in Fantasy Baseball
MLB
What is Stashing? A Guide to Prospect and Injury Stashing in Fantasy Baseball
Author Image
Mark Strotman
5 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
22 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago