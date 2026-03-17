Jacob Wilson News: Tallies RBI in spring win
Wilson went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's Cactus League win over the Angels.
Wilson produced early in Monday's contest, driving an opposite-field single to score Brent Rooker and extend the Athletics' lead in the first inning. It's been a forgettable spring for the young shortstop, as he's slashing .229/.282/.343 in 14 appearances, though the sample size is too small to raise significant concern. Coming off a stellar rookie campaign in which he hit .311/.355/.444 with 26 doubles, 13 homers, 63 RBI and 62 runs scored across 125 games, Wilson may see some natural regression in 2026 but should still be considered one of the best contact hitters in the game.
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