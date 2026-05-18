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Jacob Young Injury: Dealing with bruised rib

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Young, who left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a pitch, is being considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a bruised rib, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

X-rays on Young's rib came back negative, but the team will re-evaluate him again Tuesday morning, per Williams. Joey Wiemer and Dylan Crews, assuming his promotion becomes official, could draw a start in center field if Young can't go Tuesday.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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