Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Young left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit in the left ribcage by a pitch, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Young will presumably be taken to get X-rays after departing Monday's matchup. Joey Wiemer replaced Young in center field and could see more opportunities going forward if Young is forced to miss additional time.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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