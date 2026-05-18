Jacob Young Injury: Exits early Monday
Young left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit in the left ribcage by a pitch, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Young will presumably be taken to get X-rays after departing Monday's matchup. Joey Wiemer replaced Young in center field and could see more opportunities going forward if Young is forced to miss additional time.
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