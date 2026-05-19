Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Held out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Young (rib) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Mets.

Young had to be lifted from Monday's game after being hit by a pitch in the ribs. X-rays came back negative and he's considered day-to-day. Jacob Crews is drawing a start in center field Tuesday in Young's place.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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