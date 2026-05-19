Jacob Young Injury: Held out of lineup
Young (rib) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Mets.
Young had to be lifted from Monday's game after being hit by a pitch in the ribs. X-rays came back negative and he's considered day-to-day. Jacob Crews is drawing a start in center field Tuesday in Young's place.
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