Jacob Young Injury: Managing wrist soreness

Young is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Houston due to right wrist soreness, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Young took a pitch off his wrist Wednesday, so he'll wait another day or two before making his spring debut. The 26-year-old posted just a .583 OPS across 364 plate appearances last season, but his elite speed and defense make him the early favorite to open the season as Washington's primary center fielder.