Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Managing wrist soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Young is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Houston due to right wrist soreness, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Young took a pitch off his wrist Wednesday, so he'll wait another day or two before making his spring debut. The 26-year-old posted just a .583 OPS across 364 plate appearances last season, but his elite speed and defense make him the early favorite to open the season as Washington's primary center fielder.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
