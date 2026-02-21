Jacob Young Injury: Managing wrist soreness
Young is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Houston due to right wrist soreness, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Young took a pitch off his wrist Wednesday, so he'll wait another day or two before making his spring debut. The 26-year-old posted just a .583 OPS across 364 plate appearances last season, but his elite speed and defense make him the early favorite to open the season as Washington's primary center fielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O16 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners78 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target154 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target161 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target168 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More