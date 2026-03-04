Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Not hitting due to wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Nationals announced Wednesday that Young hasn't been cleared for hitting while he tends to a right wrist contusion, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Young has been managing the wrist issue since being hit by a pitch during batting practice Feb. 18, but he appeared to have moved past the injury after he made his Grapefruit League debut last Friday against the Astros. However, Young hasn't been included in any of the Nationals' spring lineups since then, with the bruised wrist apparently still presenting some complications. The Nationals are seemingly hopeful that Young will be ready to resume hitting after a few more days of rest, but any further setbacks or plateauing in the recovery process could put his availability in jeopardy for Opening Day.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
