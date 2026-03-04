Jacob Young Injury: Not hitting due to wrist issue
The Nationals announced Wednesday that Young hasn't been cleared for hitting while he tends to a right wrist contusion, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Young has been managing the wrist issue since being hit by a pitch during batting practice Feb. 18, but he appeared to have moved past the injury after he made his Grapefruit League debut last Friday against the Astros. However, Young hasn't been included in any of the Nationals' spring lineups since then, with the bruised wrist apparently still presenting some complications. The Nationals are seemingly hopeful that Young will be ready to resume hitting after a few more days of rest, but any further setbacks or plateauing in the recovery process could put his availability in jeopardy for Opening Day.
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East9 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O27 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners89 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target165 days ago