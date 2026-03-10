Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Resumes swinging bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Young (wrist) resumed swinging a bat Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Young has been limited to only one Grapefruit League game this spring due to a lingering right wrist contusion. The Nationals are still viewing the outfielder as day-to-day and are focused on getting Young's wrist back to 100 percent before Opening Day. It's unclear when he might be given the green light to return to games.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
