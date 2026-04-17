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Jacob Young News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Young is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Giants.

Young was hit on the right hand by a pitch in Thursday's win over the Pirates, but he remained in that contest and it's not the reason he's out of Friday's lineup, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports. Joey Wiemer is starting in center field Friday, but Young should be available off the bench.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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