Jacob Young News: Absent from lineup
Young is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Giants.
Young was hit on the right hand by a pitch in Thursday's win over the Pirates, but he remained in that contest and it's not the reason he's out of Friday's lineup, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports. Joey Wiemer is starting in center field Friday, but Young should be available off the bench.
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