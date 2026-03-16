Jacob Young News: Checks back into lineup
Young (wrist) will start in center field and bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Young will make his first appearance since Feb. 27 after being held out of action for the past two and a half weeks while he waited for the discomfort in his bruised right wrist to subside. As long as the 26-year-old is able to avoid any setbacks while he picks up at-bats in multiple Grapefruit League and/or minor-league games during the final week of spring training, he should be in line to open the season as the Nationals' primary center fielder.
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