Young went 2-for-3 with one walk and an RBI single in Sunday's 11-4 loss to Miami.

Young got the Nationals on the board with an RBI single in the second inning that brought Luis Garcia home. It was Young's first RBI of the season, and the 25-year-old outfielder has gone 6-for-13 with three runs scored, three walks and an RBI over his last four starts.