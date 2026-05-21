Jacob Young News: Goes yard again Wednesday
Young went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Mets.
The center fielder got plunked in the ribs Monday in the first game of the series and was held out of the starting lineup the next day, but Young returned to action Wednesday and got his revenge by taking Craig Kimbrel deep in the eighth inning. Young has gone yard in each of his last three full games, and while he's slashing just .220/.292/.441 through 18 contests in May, he has launched four of his six homers on the year. His previous career high was three home runs, set over 150 games in 2024.
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