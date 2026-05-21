Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young News: Goes yard again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Young went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The center fielder got plunked in the ribs Monday in the first game of the series and was held out of the starting lineup the next day, but Young returned to action Wednesday and got his revenge by taking Craig Kimbrel deep in the eighth inning. Young has gone yard in each of his last three full games, and while he's slashing just .220/.292/.441 through 18 contests in May, he has launched four of his six homers on the year. His previous career high was three home runs, set over 150 games in 2024.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
33 days ago