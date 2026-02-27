Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young News: Making spring debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Young (wrist) is starting in center field and batting second in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Young was held out of the first handful of Nationals spring training contests with right wrist soreness, but he's been cleared game action. The speedster is likely to see most of the playing time in center field for the Nationals this season.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
22 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
84 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago