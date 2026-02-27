Jacob Young News: Making spring debut Friday
Young (wrist) is starting in center field and batting second in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Young was held out of the first handful of Nationals spring training contests with right wrist soreness, but he's been cleared game action. The speedster is likely to see most of the playing time in center field for the Nationals this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal3 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O22 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners84 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target160 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More