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Jacob Young News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 11:18am

Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Young finds himself on the bench Sunday after a run of three straight starts, during which he went 3-for-9 with two walks, a steal, an RBI and two runs. Joey Wiemer is shifting to center field and Daylen Lile to left, opening up the DH spot for Jose Tena.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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