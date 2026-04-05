Jacob Young News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Young finds himself on the bench Sunday after a run of three straight starts, during which he went 3-for-9 with two walks, a steal, an RBI and two runs. Joey Wiemer is shifting to center field and Daylen Lile to left, opening up the DH spot for Jose Tena.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal40 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East41 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O59 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners121 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More