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Jacob Young News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Young will retreat to the dugout Saturday after going 3-for-10 with a two-run homer across his last three starts. Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews and James Wood will form the Nationals' outfield trio while Young sits.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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