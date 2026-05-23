Jacob Young News: Not starting Saturday
Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Young will retreat to the dugout Saturday after going 3-for-10 with a two-run homer across his last three starts. Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews and James Wood will form the Nationals' outfield trio while Young sits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More