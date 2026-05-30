Jacob Young News: On bench Saturday
Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Young will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday after tallying five hits across his last five games, adding a homer, two RBI and three runs in that span as well. Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews and James Wood will start across the outfield while Young sits.
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