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Jacob Young News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Young will get a chance to rest his legs Saturday after tallying five hits across his last five games, adding a homer, two RBI and three runs in that span as well. Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews and James Wood will start across the outfield while Young sits.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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