Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Joey Wiemer will receive the start in center field for Washington, but Young could be a candidate to replace Wiemer once right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski is working in bulk relief for Pittsburgh after left-handed opener Mason Montgomery exits the contest. Before striking out twice as part of an 0-for-4 night in Tuesday's 5-4 win, Young had recorded at least one hit in each of his previous five starts, including three extra-base knocks (one home run, two doubles).

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
50 days ago