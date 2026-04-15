Jacob Young News: On bench Wednesday
Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Joey Wiemer will receive the start in center field for Washington, but Young could be a candidate to replace Wiemer once right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski is working in bulk relief for Pittsburgh after left-handed opener Mason Montgomery exits the contest. Before striking out twice as part of an 0-for-4 night in Tuesday's 5-4 win, Young had recorded at least one hit in each of his previous five starts, including three extra-base knocks (one home run, two doubles).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Young See More