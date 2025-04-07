Jacob Young News: Playing time continues to dwindle

Young is out of the lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Dodgers.

Though manager Dave Martinez said that he expected Young to return to the starting nine Monday after the 25-year-old received the last two games off to address his hitting mechanics, the Nationals will keep Young on the bench for the series opener versus Los Angeles. Young will now sit for the fourth time in five games, and he could be moving into a fourth-outfielder role after slashing .067/.263/.133 through his first 20 plate appearances of the season. The Nationals will again go with Dylan Crews in center field and the hot-hitting Alex Call in right field.