Jacob Young News: Pops eighth homer

Young went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

The center fielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the second inning to give the Nationals an early 2-1 lead, but the bullpen wasn't able to make it stick in an eventual 7-3 loss. Known for his speed and defensive prowess and not his slugging coming into 2026, Young is up to eight homers on the season, and five of them have come in his last 16 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing a stunning .308/.386/.718 with two steals, seven runs and 10 RBI over 44 plate appearances.