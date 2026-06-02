Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young News: Pops eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Young went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

The center fielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the second inning to give the Nationals an early 2-1 lead, but the bullpen wasn't able to make it stick in an eventual 7-3 loss. Known for his speed and defensive prowess and not his slugging coming into 2026, Young is up to eight homers on the season, and five of them have come in his last 16 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing a stunning .308/.386/.718 with two steals, seven runs and 10 RBI over 44 plate appearances.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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