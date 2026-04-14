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Jacob Young News: Pops second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Young went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

The center fielder got hold of a changeup from Jose Urquidy in the seventh inning, hooking it down the left-field line. Young has never been much of a power hitter -- his career high in homers is three, and his personal best in extra-base hits is just 28, both marks coming in 2024 -- but he's putting a charge in the ball to begin the current campaign, slashing .289/.319/.511 through 15 games with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and a steal.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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