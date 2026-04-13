Jacob Young News: Quick start to season
Young went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
The slick-fielding center fielder is adding more value with his bat than usual. Young has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, slashing .333/.375/.433 over that stretch with three doubles, a steal, three RBI and six runs as part of a surprisingly potent Nationals' lineup that sits fourth in the league in team OPS and in runs scored.
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